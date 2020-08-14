LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has launched a new phone line to answer your questions about COVID-19.
The LOU HEALTH COVID-19 helpline number is 502-912-8598. The line was launched by the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and Lacuna Health.
"Our cases of COVID-19 are rising at an alarming rate," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, chief health strategist and director of the Department of Public Health and Wellness, in a statement. "We want people to be able to quickly get information if they have concerns. This helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Many of the employees answering the calls are bilingual, and language translation services are also available."
According to a news release, the helpline can provide assistance to individuals who:
- Have questions about what to do while waiting for COVID-19 test results.
- Have questions about their symptoms.
- Had a positive test and haven't been contacted by the health department yet.
- Are a contact of someone who tested positive and want instructions on what to do next.
- Have questions about safety isolating or quarantining.
- Have questions about contact tracing.
"We want to make sure we can help people get the answers they need and, when necessary, help them stay safely at home so they can get or remain well and prevent the further spread of the virus," Moyer said in a statement. "People don't have to wait for us to call them. They can call us."
