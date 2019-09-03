LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants to allow local governments to create laws that that relate to guns, something currently not allowed in Kentucky.
Charles Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, plans to propose a bill that would offset a 1990s-era law that strictly banned local governments from creating any law or ordinance relating to guns or ammunition.
"I want the community to know that we're doing more than sitting down and offering hopes and prayers," Booker said. "I'm a praying man, but I know that you have to have prayer plus work."
Booker, whose cousin was murdered in Louisville in 2016, believes allowing local governments to create gun laws would lead to fewer gun crimes.
Chicago is often cited as a city with strict gun laws. For example, the city has banned assault weapons. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago is still ranked ranked in the nation for most gun crimes.
Booker says the proposed bill is still being drafted, but hopes that some cites would be able to take advantage of the possibility of so-called "gun buybacks" when cities or police departments offer cash for people to turn guns in.
"The restrictions (to guns) are being weakened across the board," he said. "I want to give our leaders a chance to say, 'no, this is what we need.'"
Gun rights advocates generally believe that buyback program serve little to no purpose and act as more of a publicity stunt than anything else. Studies in the 90s found that most people that take part in buyback programs aren't likely to commit gun crimes.
Booker said he plans to pre-file the bill later this month.
