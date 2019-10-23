Louisville lawmaker pushing bill to place crisis hotline info on back of student IDs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville lawmaker is pushing a bill to help prevent suicide and help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
The legislation would require public schools, grades six through 12, and colleges to provide crisis intervention hotline information on the back of student IDs.
Suicide is reportedly the second leading cause of death for Kentuckians between the ages of 15 and 34.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Denise Harper Angel, a Democrat representing District 35, and will be considered during the 2020 legislative session.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.