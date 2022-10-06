LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's camping ordinance is up for debate once again.
Sponsors of the ordinance too many sidewalks and streets are blocked by camps, or even just items, impeding access for neighbors to use.
Critics, including Metro Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9), argue the ordinance's details, especially about personal belongings on a sidewalk, unfairly target the homeless.
In a meeting Thursday, Hollander questioned why Louisville Metro Police officers can't enforce the laws on the books. On Thursday, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said they do respond when called on by outreach groups but said when they've been proactive in the past, they've faced heavy pushback.
"Police have to get out of the business of being the face of dealing with homeless," Shields said. "This is not our role."
There was no vote Thursday, and Metro Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) said council will continue working on the ordinance, including the enforcement aspect.
Critics hope the legislation never hits the books.
