LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are asking Congress to provide financial relief for people who are struggling to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news came in a joint press conference on Monday that included representatives of Louisville Metro Council, as well as the Louisville Apartment Association. They came with one message: they wanted Congress to provide emergency rental assistance funding in the upcoming stimulus package. They are doing so through a proposed resolution.
"The coronavirus is a national health crisis and the most damaging effectes are felt at the local level," said Louisville Metro Council President David James, in a statement. "According to the Department of Labor, close to 700,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past seven weeks. That is close to one-third of the entire state workforce faced with lost income. Because of that, we are asking that Congress prioritize Emergency Rental Assistance to help residents that have been affected by COVID-19. Many citizens have told me they fear becoming homeless when the Stay of Evictions expire here in Louisville in July. Help is needed from the Federal Government."
JD Carey, the executive director of the Apartment Association of Kentucky and the Louisville Apartment Association, says property owners recognize the difficult situation many residents are in and have been trying to work with people who have lost their job, but added that they themselves are now suffering financially.
"There is a cascade effects [sic] that is not limited to the apartment industry," Carey said, in a statement. "If a resident cannot make rent, then the property owner cannot meet their financial obligations. These obligations are not limited to just the mortgage, but includes community-wide contributions like payroll for employees, community maintenance and property taxes, to name a few."
The first reading of the proposed resolution is scheduled for Thursday's Metro Council meeting.
