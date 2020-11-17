LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are once again urging Congress to pass additional relief measures to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisville Forward has already awarded $27 million to more than 800 businesses with money from the CARES Act.
Officials said the average grant was $33,000 to help businesses with payroll, rent or utilities. But, they say, those relief funds have run dry.
"We know that we're going to need additional support for small businesses, and we're getting ready in every way we know how to make sure that we can be here to get those funds out the door quickly so that we can save and support as many of our Louisville businesses as we can," Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Louisville Forward chief, said.
Louisville Forward said in the meantime it does have loan options available for small businesses. Click here for more information.
