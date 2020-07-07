LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boarded-up windows and closed businesses have been a familiar sight in downtown Louisville recently in wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and weeks of protests. But city leaders say they have a plan to reset downtown Louisville.
On Tuesday morning, representatives of Main Street Association met with leaders from Louisville Metro Council, Greater Louisville Inc., Louisville Forward and the tourism department. The panel discussed Louisville's current social and political climate, as well as ways to move forward together.
Over the last few months, Louisville has taken a multi-million dollar hit in tourism and many local businesses are struggling. Leaders want to find a way to bring people back to the city -- specifically downtown.
Barbara Sexton Smith, a member of Louisville Metro Council, says one step to get there is for businesses to take down unwelcoming boards on windows, if there's no damage underneath. While tourists aren't likely to flood the city right now, city leaders say it will be up to businesses and local consumers to keep moving forward.
"This is a two-prong approach, right?" said John Launis, acting vice president of Greater Louisville, Inc. "The government has a job to do here in terms of providing the structural road map for reopening, but at the same time, I think it will take the businesses and consumers to really take a step forward, engage."
Other parts of the discussion Tuesday morning included ways the city itself is helping businesses stay open. Currently, business owners are able to apply for thousands of dollars in grant money to stay afloat.
The panel urges Louisville residents to get out of the house if they feel safe doing so, and visit locally owned stores and restaurants.
