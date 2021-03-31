LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders railed against the city's police union Wednesday, hours after a Facebook post from the River City FOP appeared to question the motivations of two members of the new Civilian Review Board.
The post, which compared Louisville's recent police reform efforts to a New York board that featured a man who had killed a police officer, drew a strong, fiery response from those tasked with those reforms.
Jessica Green, chair of the Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee, said she was "embarrassed for Louisville today" and called for the person who posted it to resign immediately.
The post, which has since been deleted, appears to center around the appointment of Stachelle Bussey and Antonio Taylor, whom some council members characterized as anti-police. Bussey is a minister and leader of a local nonprofit that helps the needy, the Hope Buss. Taylor is a bus driver with Jefferson County Public Schools and a radio host, who volunteers in several ways.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has worked for months to enact reform in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers, and the oversight that comes with civilian review is "essential to democracy in our city."
Fischer said he intentionally nominated people from the Black Lives Matter "protest community" — Bussey and Taylor — so that people would view it as a "legitimate body" worthy of holding police accountable.
"I'm confident the 11 women and men nominated and approved will review each case fairly and thoroughly," he said.
Social media posts from Bussey and Taylor's past created contention among council members during their confirmation process. In a past Facebook post, Bussey wrote, “I hate the police,” but in an interview with WDRB News said those words, by themselves, don’t capture the context of the entire post, which was a broader essay that questioned how criminals could be held accountable without police.
"They focused on four words of probably a 400-word post," Bussey said. "If we don't believe that these systems work for us, then what are we going to do to literally help our community?”
Meanwhile, Taylor’s post, which likened LMPD to the devil, was posted on the day of the 2020 Kentucky Derby, when the department was delayed in protecting protesters in Jefferson Square Park from counter-protesters.
"Many people could have died on that day, including myself," Taylor said. "Those posts express a people that have been ignored. It's our language."
Metro Council President David James, who previously served as president of the FOP, called the recent post aimed at Bussey and Taylor "divisive at best." He said people assigned to the civilian review board all have different points of view based on their life experiences, and just because others don't have those experiences and don't have those viewpoints doesn't mean they don't deserve to be heard.
"Change isn't always easy, but it's good," he said.
Green said the post from FOP represents what "a group of thugs or gangsters" would do, not police officers. She said whoever made the point wanted to elicit a reaction. She called it a "veiled threat," an effort to bully by making allusions to "cop-killers."
"The FOP has put their lives at risk," she said. "They know exactly what they're doing."
Fischer said LMPD Chief Erika Shields will be having a conversation about the post. James said he has reached out to the FOP, and they agreed to disagree.
"We cannot let people sow division," Fischer said. "We cannot let people create innuendo" against board members without "sound footing."
Fischer said when you have extreme statements made like this one, it only elevates need for civilian review and enhances the importance of its work. Lesser citizens would have backed away from this, Fischer said, and Bussey and Taylor feel they were called to this.
"That takes a lot of guts," Fischer said. "They should be thanked and celebrated."
This story may be updated.
