LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People from all over the country are in Louisville this weekend as the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in the city's Russell neighborhood hosts the ACC Track and Field Championships.
The event is set to draw in 1,000 athletes, more than 2,000 spectators and $2.2 million in revenue to Louisville's economy.
"This is the first time I've been here," Jess Ridden, associate director of the track & field program at the University of North Carolina, said Thursday. "It's a beautiful facility, great warmup space, a lot of room in the stands. which is something you look for that's not always a given in indoor track. So we're pretty impressed so far."
This is the first time the University of Louisville has hosted the ACC Championships since joining the conference in 2015 and the first time the event has been held in Louisville. The ASUN Conference indoor track championships will also be held at the center in west Louisville for three consecutive years starting in 2025-2027, and USA Track and Field is coming up in a few weeks as well as the youth championships.
Trenton Johnson, who grew up in west Louisville and does work in the area today, said bringing these types of national events to the neighborhood is exactly what people there need.
"It's the best because it keeps the crime down," Johnson said. "If people have somewhere to go to work to occupy themselves, then they're not doing other things."
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, represents the people in the area like Johnson called the track facility an anchor. And now that it's seeing elite events, more will follow.
"We're building off of that energy right there," Purvis said. "I'm so proud of what it is and I'm so proud of what will become of that area."
The hope is that the sports and learning center will be a spark for more development. For example, Russell: A Place of Promise is getting community feedback for a future shared space of 5 aces at 30th and Madison streets.
Purvis said there's even more in the works that she hopes to be able to announce in the near future.
"This whole thing is gonna be a game-changer," she said. "I knew it would be, but it definitely is now, and people are saying it, and I think people are excited about this."
Johnson agreed.
"We needed something like this in the community to show people that we can have stuff like this down here," he said.
