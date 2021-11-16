LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leaders from Louisville's health scene gathered Tuesday morning for a panel discussion at the Louisville Central Community Center in the Russell neighborhood focused on the city's health equity gap.
The meeting was held in the Russell neighborhood, which local health experts said is an area of west Louisville where residents aren't living the same healthy lives as someone on the other side of town. During Tuesday's discussion, Dr. Kelly McCants said people in some west Louisville neighborhoods have shorter life spans.
"If you go east for 4.6 miles, you gain about 12 years of life," McCants said. "That's unacceptable. And that doesn't mean it's a race issue. It means that there's a structural problem that we have to change."
The goal of the discussion was for local health experts to talk about what health equity looks like in Louisville right now and what it should look like.
The panelists included Louisville's health director, Dr. Sarah Moyer as well as representatives from Norton Healthcare, Humana and UofL's LGBTQ+ Center. The group emphasized that health equity doesn't just mean equal access to health care but also equal access to food, housing, education and jobs.
While the panelists agreed that Louisville has come a long way in reaching better health equity across the city, there's still a lot of work to do, and they believe it will take organizations looking internally to find solutions first — like Norton's Institute for Health Equity's location at 12th and Jefferson streets in the Russell neighborhood.
