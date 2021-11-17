LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders want to know what residents think about a plan to make changes to the Preston Corridor.
The city hosted several meetings Wednesday asking for input from the community about what changes should be made to Preston Street and Preston Highway, from the waterfront to the Jefferson/Oldham county line.
"The focus is really going to be on improving mobility, making it safer for folks to get around," said Michael King, director of the Louisville Metro Office of Advance Planning and Sustainability. "We're really going to be focused on transit because it's a busy TARC line for the city."
So far, suggestions include making part of Preston Street a two-way street to cut down on speeding and improve safety.
It's not clear yet when construction could begin on the corridor.
There's a public workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Central Regional Library at 7300 Jefferson Blvd.
