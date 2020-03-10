LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of new utility poles, a "massive amount of fiber" and the next generation mobile network are coming to Louisville.
Verizon Wireless and AT&T are building out their networks across Louisville by upgrading them from 4G to faster 5G.
However, it's an upgrade that's already caused some headaches, and that's part of the reason Metro Council invited reps for both carriers to a Tuesday afternoon public works committee meeting.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-District 9, first raised the issue weeks ago after some complained about the work on Frankfort Avenue.
"I've had sidewalks that are just blocked. I've had asphalt that's in concrete that stays there forever. It really has been a significant mess," Hollander said to Verizon during the meeting. "Frankly, it's been pretty horrendous."
Frankfort Avenue is just the start. The committee learned that Verizon plans to install a "massive amount of fiber" in anywhere from 500 to a thousand projects over the next year. AT&T is planning at least 157 projects.
Right of ways will be dug up and poles will be placed, where they're necessary, to install the new technology. During the committee meeting, council voiced some concern about the aesthetics of new utility poles, which must be placed in a certain formation for the signal to travel appropriately.
"We have enough poles in the community, and so, if we can located on an existing pole, I think that's by far the best approach," said Hollander.
Verizon said it's very conscientious toward aesthetics. AT&T agreed and said it doesn't want to build anymore poles than necessary.
Reps with the carriers also addressed council's health concerns about the newer, stronger network. Both said the radio frequencies emitted by the antennas aren't harmful to humans, according to both the Federal Communications Commission and the World Health Organization.
Despite the concerns, both carriers said they'll deliver better service with as little inconvenience as possible.
