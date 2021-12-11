LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water donation drive for people impacted by tornadoes in western Kentucky is being led by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Prior to the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky women's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, water will be collected and then sent to western Kentucky.

According to a news release, the water donation drive goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the arena in downtown Louisville. People are encouraged to bring cases of water to volunteers accepting donations.

Members of the Compassionate Louisville board and the SOS Emergency Response team will be on hand to accept donations.

"Already Louisville and Louisvillians are proving how much of a compassionate city we are with an outpouring of people and groups asking, ‘how can I help?’” Fischer said.

During a press conference at Freedom Hall, UofL women's basketball coach Jeff Walz encouraged fans to bring jugs and cases of water to the collection site prior to the rivalry game.

"Let's make sure we take care of those who've been impacted so they can know and feel the love from all of us," Walz said.

A statewide relief fund was established by Gov. Andy Beshear to assist those impacted by tornadoes. 

