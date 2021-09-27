LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville library received a big award that has nothing to do with books.
The Northeast Regional Library, located at 15 Bellevoir Circle, just received the Kentucky Society of Architects' highest recognition.
A panel said the library's architecture created interesting spaces that encourage return visits. The library was also praised for incorporating greener spaces.
The Northeast Regional Library opened in 2019 and features more than 120,000 books as well as reading areas and meeting rooms.
