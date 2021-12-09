LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Out of all the places to travel to next year, Louisville is in the top 50, according to "Travel + Leisure" magazine.
The magazine published its list Thursday of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2022.
The list is in alphabetical order, but Louisville was in the 28th spot between Las Vegas and Malaysia.
Other places on the list were Walt Disney World, Franklin, Tennessee; Greenville, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.
