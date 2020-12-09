LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is looking for a chief watchdog to oversee the conduct of its police department.
Metro Government is seeking applications for a new inspector general position, which is separate from Louisville Metro Police but tasked with investigating potential misconduct within the department. That includes incidents involving serious injury or death, discrimination, abuse of power, use of force or sexual misconduct.
The inspector general position, part of the city's new Civilian Review and Accountability Board, is one of several reforms meant to restore public trust after the LMPD raid that killed Breonna Taylor and the sex abuse scandal in the police department's mentoring program.
To see the inspector general qualifications and apply for the job online, click here. Applications will be accepted through the end of 2020.
