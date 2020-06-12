LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No planes, no fireworks and millions of dollars will be lost due to the cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected.
"We racked our collective brains for months to try to figure out how to responsibly and safely bring the crowds together," said Matt Gibson, president of the Kentucky Derby Festival. "And we're finding that people understand the decision we had to make."
After postponing Thunder from April 18 to Aug. 15, the KDF decided to cancel Thunder, the Pegasus Parade and the KDF marathon will not happen this year. However, some may be asking why since the Kentucky State Fair is still on in August.
"When you're talking about some of the largest crowds not only in the state but many of the events around the country, there really wasn't a responsible way for our events, which are open air," Gibson said. "You can't control the size of the crowd that's attending like you can for our great friends over at the state fair, which can control by their gate those that are coming in. We knew that it was the right decision to pause until 2021."
More than 50% of the private nonprofit's budget is funded by sponsors. The rest is supported by entry fees from events like the miniMarathon. So Gibson said even next year, and potentially beyond, will be challenging.
"What it will cause us to do is really sit down and focus on the product that we're delivering and making sure it's something that our community wants as well as something that our corporate sponsors need," Gibson said.
According to Louisville Tourism, Thunder Over Louisville has a $16 million economic impact. The miniMarathon and the marathon make up $2.8 million. The Pegasus Parade brings in $143,000. It's all money Louisville won't likely make up.
"It's just disappointing," said Cleo Battle, COO for Louisville Tourism.
Battle said that hotels, bars and restaurants will see the impact.
Buckhead Mountain Grill on the river in Jeffersonville has been a sponsor for more than 20 years.
"Thunder's definitely our largest event," said Michael Getz, marketing director for Buckhead. "We get over 1,000 people here typically. So we were ready to do social distancing for that, throttle the capacity, do whatever we had to do to get the event off."
However, employees are behind the decision.
"We were hoping for the best, but I think at the end of the day, this was the right call," Getz said.
WDRB which was set to host this year will host in 2021.
The Kentucky Derby Festival leads up to the Kentucky Derby. The race is still set for the first week in September. Churchill Downs is currently holding races without fans. The racetrack is finalizing Derby week plans with spectators and will submit that to the governor's office soon.
