LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of people in Louisville appreciate good restaurants, and that has helped land the city on a list of best "foodie cities" in the U.S.
WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the nation with the best, most affordable local food scenes. Louisville ranked No. 29 in the U.S.
Regionally, Cincinnati came in at No. 21. Indianapolis is No. 33, Lexington is No. 62, and Nashville came in at No. 76.
The top-five cities in the country include:
- Portland, Oregon
- Orlando, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Austin, Texas
To read more about the criteria for the ranking and to see how other cities fared, click here.
