LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested days after police say he violently assaulted and raped a woman in her own home.
According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, Sept. 19. The exact location, which is in Jefferson County, is not provided.
Police say 25-year-old Austen Bush went to the woman's home and began beating on her door, telling her that if she didn't open up, he was going to beat the door down.
When she opened the door, Bush allegedly told her that if she didn't agree to have sex with him by her own volition, he would force her to.
According to the arrest warrant, the two began to fight, and Bush grabbed her by the neck and punched her several times. Police say he then held her down, pulled off her clothes and raped her.
After the incident, police were called and the woman was taken to University Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Police say she sustained a lacerated liver, as well as injuries to her private area.
The next day, police say Bush sent her several text messages saying he would shoot the woman and kill her fiance. He also allegedly told her, "You keep our secret and I will never bother you again honey..."
A warrant was issued for Bush's arrest on Friday, Sept. 20, and he was taken into custody hours later. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
