LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of trying to steal purses and then beating two elderly women and two Dollar General employees.
Antonio Edwards, age 23, is now behind bars at the Marion County Detention Center.
Lebanon Police say when they arrived at the store on Saturday night, Edwards was being held down by a man inside the store.
Police say Edwards tried to steal purses from a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 80s.
When two female employees tried to stop him, police say Edwards kicked and punched all four women.
Police say they tazed him.
He faces several charges including robbery, assault and public intoxication.
