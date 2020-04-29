LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested after he attacked a person, hitting the victim in the head several times with a hatchet.
The incident took place Tuesday evening, in a subdivision on Hermitage Court, near the intersection of Hermitage Way and Blossom Court, in Louisville's Plantation neighborhood.
Police say witnesses told them 29-year-old Charles Lebeau hit the victim several times in the head with a hatchet. That victim was taken to University Hospital by ambulance. Police say the victim received several staples as a result of the injuries.
LMPD officers arrested Lebeau and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 bond.
The condition of the victim is not known.
