LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he broke into several cars at an east Louisville park and stole valuables from several women.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Jordon Woods was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday afternoon.
Police say Woods is responsible for breaking into five vehicles that were parked at The Parklands of Floyds Fork in July and August. According to court documents, he also broke into a vehicle parked at the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall on Billtown Road on July 6, and at the Fern Creek Baptist Church on July 17.
All of the victims were women, according to court documents. Police say in each case, Woods would smash a window of the vehicle and grab a purse and valuables from inside. In some cases, he tried to use credit cards stolen from the women at various stores.
Several warrants were issued for Woods' arrest. He was taken into custody on Friday. He's charged with, among other things, several counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Dispensing of Contents from a Vehicle and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
