LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he admitted to breaking into 17 Louisville homes.
Police say late Sunday night, 48-year-old David Lee Thurman admitted to breaking into the homes, located in Louisville's Hazelwood, Iroquois and Beechmont neighborhoods.
According to arrest reports, Thurman said he broke into the homes over a period of several months in order to steal copper and air conditioner units. He would then sell the material for scrap.
Police say Thurman targeted homes on Bicknell Avenue, Wheeler Avenue, Alma Avenue, Hazelwood Avenue, Bluegrass Avenue, Huntoon Avenue, Haskin Avenue, Arling Avenue, Walter Avenue and Oakwood Avenue.
Thurman is charged with 17 counts of second-degree burglary. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.