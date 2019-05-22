LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say officers searched the home of a suspected thief and found a stash of property stolen from several vehicles across Louisville.
According to numerous arrest reports, police executed a search warrant at the residence of 37-year-old Cleveland Masden Tuesday evening.
Masden's apartment is located on Crums Lane, across the street from Butler Traditional High School.
Police say Masden had been caught on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle.
Inside the home, police say they found an assortment of stolen goods, including an iPhone, a pair of men's Gucci shoes, several pieces of hair cutting equipment, at least two handguns and an AR-15 rifle, among other items.
They also found suspected hydrocodone pills, a marijuana grinder and other drug paraphernalia.
Masden was arrested and charged with several counts of theft and receipt of stolen property, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance.
He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
