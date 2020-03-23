LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of burglarizing a home and raping a woman last week.
According to court documents, the incident took place last Monday, March 16, in Jefferson County. The arrest warrant does not provide more precise details on the location.
Police say William Cole, 55, brought a woman into a home he had no business being in. At the time, police say the victim did not know the home wasn't his.
Once inside, police say Cole beat the woman in the head with his fists, a BB gun and a broom. He then raped her, according to police.
The woman was able to call police after Cole ran away. She was transported to University Hospital where a report was filed and pictures were taken of her injuries.
Cole was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
