LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he burglarized a woman's home and stole her underwear.
According to an arrest report, the burglary took place sometime between Jan. 27 and Feb. 7.
Louisville Metro Police say just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers spoke with a woman who provided them with surveillance video of 57-year-old Verdecia Nunez coming into her apartment. While inside, he allegedly took her underwear and smelled her clothing.
When confronted, Nunez allegedly admitted to taking a key and illegally entering the woman's apartment.
He also returned her underwear, according to police.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
