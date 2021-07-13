LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with killing a 3-year-old girl and her father posted bond.
Kevon Lawless is one of two men accused of killing 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, last summer in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million last October, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 days after his arraignment.
A judge ordered Lawless to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid in cash. He made the cash bond on Saturday.
Louisville Metro Corrections said Lawless is still in jail.
He is expected back in court next April.
In 2015, Lawless was charged with attempted murder after he shot a victim several times and ran away.
