LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with four kids in his car.
Corey Dishman faces a long list of charges including DUI, assault and criminal mischief.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Greenbelt Highway and Greenwood Road.
Police who arrived on the scene said they found a "very chaotic vehicle accident with various victims laying on the ground." Dishman was belligerent, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, according to police.
A witness told officers that Dishman was speeding and ran the red light, according to an arrest report.
Police said Dishman told officers he had four shots of Fireball before the crash.
His 9-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury. The current condition of that child is not known.
