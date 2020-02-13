LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after investigators say he helped others detonate a homemade bomb on the back porch of a home, blowing out windows and catching the house on fire.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on June 19 and was captured on video.
Investigators say 27-year-old Ryan Flanagan was inside a vehicle that repeatedly drove by a home on Homeview Drive, near Montana Avenue, in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators say the car eventually stopped in front of the home, and a man got out of the car. That man placed a "previously constructed homemade incendiary device" on the back porch, lit the device and ran back to the car, according to the arrest report.
Investigators say the device detonated, blowing out the windows on the back door and catching both the inside and the outside of the home on fire.
There were two people inside the home at the time of the incident. The report does not specify if they were injured.
"This act manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life," the arrest report states.
Investigators say the incident was captured on video.
Flanagan was arrested Wednesday night by Louisville Metro Arson investigators. He's charged with first-degree complicity to arson and two counts of wanton endangerment.
The arrest report does not say that he was the one who placed the bomb.
Flanagan is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
