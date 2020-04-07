LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday after police say he hit his wife with a car and dragged her two blocks, leaving her seriously injured.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on April 3, just before 10 p.m. on West Broadway, near South 15th Street.
Police say Delvin Bullock was driving a white Lincoln Town Car when he hit his wife with the vehicle and dragged her two blocks eastbound, to the intersection of South 13th Street and West Broadway. He then fled the scene, leaving her badly injured, according to the arrest report.
The incident was captured on surveillance video recorded at a nearby business, police say.
The woman was taken to U of L Hospital with "serious physical injuries," according to police. No other information about her condition is available.
Police say they confronted Bucllock at his home, where they say they also found the car. According to the arrest report, police found blood under the vehicle.
Bullock allegedly told officers he met his wife at the corner of South 15th Street and West Broadway on the night of the incident, and admitted that no one else had been driving his vehicle.
Bullock was arrested April 6. He faces charges of first-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance in an accident involving serious physical injury or death.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
