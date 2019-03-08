Louisville man accused of holding gun to 8-month-old baby's head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of holding a gun to a baby's head.
A witness told LMPD that 31-year-old Antonio Williamson did it after a prior argument. The witness said Williamson pushed her out of the way and grabbed an 8-month old child. When she tried to get to the child back, she said Williamson told her, "Let go of the baby, or I will shoot him," while holding a gun to the baby's head.
An arrest report says Williamson also had a 10-year-old boy, the baby's older brother, inside a vehicle. The report says 36-year-old Valencia Nash was inside the vehicle and would not let the 10-year-old out.
They're both charged with kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.
Both children were recovered safely.
