LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he was seen jumping up and down on top of a marked police vehicle.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place outside CSL Plasma at the corner of South 15th Street and West Jefferson Street, just before 10:30 Tuesday morning.
Police say an officer driving in an unmarked car saw 19-year-old Terral White climb on top of a marked patrol car. He then jumped up and down on top of the car, causing "significant damage," according to the arrest report. Police say the damage is estimated at well over $1,000.
Police arrested White at the Dino's Food Mart at the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway. He's charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, White was already wanted in connection with an assault against an assistant principal at Western High School last year. Police say that incident took place on Feb. 22, 2019. According to an arrest warrant, the assistant principal told White to lower his hoodie and remove his earbuds while he was searching for a note to explain his tardiness for class.
After handing over the note, police say White put his hoodie back over his head, in violation of school policy. The assistant principal then asked White again to remove it, and White allegedly replied by threatening to beat the administrator. He then allegedly pushed and punched the assistant principal.
School staff intervened and White eventually left the school. The assistant principal suffered neck pain as a result of the incident.
White is now charged with third-degree assault against a school administrator or employee in connection with that case.
