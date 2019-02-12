LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after police say he forced his way into a woman's car, kidnapped her and raped her.
According to an arrest report, police say 25-year-old Jordan Cissell pulled a gun and forced his way into the woman's car while she was in it. He then forced her to drive away.
While inside the car, he allegedly sodomized her and raped her.
He also robbed her of her belongings.
The arrest report doesn't say when or where the alleged crimes took place. It does say Louisville Metro Police arrested Cissell just after 4 p.m. on Monday in Radcliff. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery and kidnapping.
Cissell is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Tuesday morning.
