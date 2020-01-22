LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was kidnapped, tied up and kept as a prisoner in his own car while his assailants drove to various ATMs in an attempt to steal money from his bank accounts.
According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Jan. 2.
Police say two men, one of whom was 31-year-old Robert Holt, attacked the victim. According to the arrest report, they hit him in the face repeatedly, then forced their way into his car. Police say they then tied the man up with duct tape and began driving his car to ATMs around town, trying to make withdrawals from the victim's account.
Surveillance video captured Holt using the victim's bank card at an ATM, according to police.
Holt allegedly indicated that he was armed and threatened to kill the victim.
When the suspects drove the victim to the second ATM, the victim was able to escape. Police say Holt and his accomplice then drove away with the victim's vehicle.
The victim suffered only minor injuries.
Police say the suspects' attempts to get money from the victim's account were unsuccessful.
The victim's car was found a short time later with approximately $1,000 worth of damage to the passenger side.
Holt was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping of an adult and first-degree criminal mischief. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
