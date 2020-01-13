LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase that began in Simpsonville ended with a crash in Louisville early Sunday morning.
According to the Simpsonville Police Department, it started in the parking lot of the Huck's gas station at 7001 Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville, on Saturday night, just before midnight.
Police say they saw a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station that appeared to be stolen. According to an arrest report, that vehicle -- a green Toyota Camry -- "took off through the parking lot" and ran a stop sign.
According to the arrest report, the driver of that vehicle was 44-year-old Michael Banks, of Louisville.
Police say an officer tried to stop Banks, using police lights and sirens, but he ignored them. According to the report, Banks drove westbound on Shelbyville Road into Jefferson County at speeds in excess of 90 mph.
The officer wrote that, "I was about 100 feet behind" Banks, when "he wrecked out into a guardrail" at the intersection of Long Run Road and Shelbyville Road.
After crashing, police say Banks got out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area. He was eventually captured hiding near some trees.
Police say he was wanted on four arrest warrants, and his driver's license was suspended. He allegedly admitted to stealing the Camry from a home in Louisville, and told police he had used cocaine earlier that day.
Banks was taken to Jewish Hospital Shelbyville for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, before being booked into the Shelby County Detention Center.
He's charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police and driving without a valid operator's license.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.