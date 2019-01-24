LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he live streamed an incident in which he put a gun to a juvenile's head and threatened to kill him.
According to a spokesman for the Oldham County Police Department, 22-year-old Marcellaus Malone was live streaming video on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. In the video, police say Malone pulled out a black and silver pistol and pointed it at the back of the child's head, saying, "I will kill you. I will literally kill you."
Someone sent the video to a school resource officer in Oldham County.
When authorities confronted Malone about it, he allegedly admitted putting the gun to the juvenile's head and saying those words, but he claimed he didn't have any intention of hurting him.
Malone was arrested by the Oldham County Police Department and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently in the Oldham County Detention Center.
