LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he posted nude pictures of a juvenile girl on Instagram because she refused to go somewhere with him.
Terren Parks, age 20, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Sunday, just after midnight.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Nov. 9. Police say Parks called the girl and told her he would be picking her up at 10 p.m.
When the girl expressed hesitation about going with him, police say Parks threatened to post nude images he had received from her on his Instagram account.
That night, police say he did post those images, and blocked the girl from seeing them on his account. However, the girl was able to use another account to view the images and was able to take screenshots, according to the arrest report.
The girl told her legal guardian, who then called police.
A warrant was issued for Parks' arrest on Friday, and he was taken into custody on Sunday. He is charged with distribution of sexually explicit images without consent, a misdemeanor.
Parks was originally booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, but has since bonded out.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.