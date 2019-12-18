LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old man accused of posting nude pictures of an underage girl on social media without her permission was in court Wednesday, where he received a stern warning from the judge.
According to court documents, Terren Parks was arrested Sunday after he allegedly posted the pictures because the girl "refused to go somewhere" with him.
Police say it happened Nov. 9. That's when investigators say Parks called the victim and told her he wanted to pick her up at 10 p.m. The victim told police Parks threatened to post nude pictures she had sent him to his Instagram account because she told him she wasn't sure she wanted to leave with him.
Police say Parks carried out his threat to post the pics to Instagram, then blocked the girl from seeing the photos on his account. She used another account to view take screenshots of the images. That's when she told her legal guardian, who called police.
During Parks' arraignment hearing, Judge Annette Karem released Parks on home incarceration, with a stern warning to not violate her orders, which include no social media and no contact with the victim.
"Do you see that door over there? That leads to the jail. So if you violate where do you think you're going to go?" Karem asked.
"To jail," Parks responded.
Karem stressed that she will not tolerate "any violation of the Court's order."
Parks had been free on bond since his arrest. He faces a misdemeanor charge of distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. He will remain on house arrest until his next court date in January.
