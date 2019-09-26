LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say it's taken an accused rapist off the streets.
According to the arrest warrant, 48-year-old Lee Allen Jones drove a woman to his workplace — police did not divulge the location — on Aug. 16.
That woman said he then pushed her onto a couch, held her down by her neck and raped her.
Less than a month later — on Sept. 14 — police say he went to another woman's home, where he's accused of raping and choking her.
Both women filed a police report and submitted to a sexual assault exam. Both also say the knew Jones before the attack.
Jones is charged with rape, sodomy and strangulation.
