Lee Allen Jones

Lee Allen Jones (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say it's taken an accused rapist off the streets.

According to the arrest warrant, 48-year-old Lee Allen Jones drove a woman to his workplace — police did not divulge the location — on Aug. 16. 

That woman said he then pushed her onto a couch, held her down by her neck and raped her.

Less than a month later — on Sept. 14 — police say he went to another woman's home, where he's accused of raping and choking her.

Both women filed a police report and submitted to a sexual assault exam. Both also say the knew Jones before the attack.

Jones is charged with rape, sodomy and strangulation.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags