LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested months after police say he kidnapped and raped a woman he met at a party.
The incident took place on Oct. 26 at 2 a.m., according to an arrest report.
Police say 40-year-old Byron Seymour agreed to give the woman a ride home from the party.
But police say the woman told them that, on the way home, he started "acting strange." At that point, she says she got scared asked him to let her out of the car several times, but he refused.
Police say the woman tried to open the door of car while it was still moving, so Seymour pulled into a gravel lot.
At that point, police say the woman opened the door and tried to get out of the car, but Seymour jumped out the passenger side door and leaped on top of the woman.
He then punched her several times, choked the woman and raped her.
According to the arrest report, Seymour was arrested on Saturday night. He's charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault in connection with the case.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
