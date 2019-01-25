LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he raped and sodomized a disabled woman.
Louisville Metro Police say 26-year-old Chezzare English was with the victim -- a disabled woman -- when her boyfriend left for the store.
While the woman was alone with English, he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill her before raping and sodomizing her, according to an arrest report.
"The victim is disabled and was unable to get away," police write.
English was arrested a few hours later by Louisville Metro Police. He's charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
English is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
