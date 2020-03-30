LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested months after police say he attacked an elderly woman in a Kroger parking lot, taking her purse and leaving her injured.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Jan. 15, just after 1 p.m. at the Kroger at 10645 Dixie Highway, in the Valley Station neighborhood.
Police say an 85-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot to get groceries, when 46-year-old Michael Scribner tried to grab her purse. According to the arrest report, he pulled the woman to the ground, causing her to break her hip.
He then jumped into a light blue Cadillac de Ville and drove away, according to the arrest report.
Scribner was arrested on Saturday afternoon, after police say an off-duty officer spotted him driving the car and stopped him for failing to wear a seat belt.
When confronted, police say Scribner gave a full confession to the robbery, including details that only the suspect would have known.
Scribner was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and failure to wear a seat belt. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.