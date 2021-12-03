LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville woman was robbed at gunpoint in front of her own home, but the suspects didn't get very far.
According to Louisville Metro Police, 19-year-old William Billlups and a juvenile accomplice approached the woman while she was outside her home on Crums Lane, near Dover Road, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
They were strangers to her, police said.
According to court documents Billups and his accomplice held her at gunpoint and took her car keys and money. Police said they then got into her car and drove away.
Police arrested Billups about 15 minutes later, according to court documents, near the intersection of West Gaulbert Avenue and Dixie Highway. Police said they were both still in the car, and Billups confessed to his role in the crime.
Billups is charged with first-degree robbery.
No charging information is available on the juvenile accomplice, who was not identified because juvenile records are sealed.
