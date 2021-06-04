LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he robbed a woman, stealing her wallet and dragging her from a vehicle when she tried to fight back.
Police say 23-year-old Howard Wilson, of Louisville, was arrested late Thursday night at his East Avenue home. The date and location of the incident are not included in the court documents.
According to an arrest warrant, Wilson drove the victim, a woman, to her friend's house. Police said Wilson and the woman were acquaintances but did not know each other well.
According to court documents, the woman got out of the car to knock on her friend's door. Wilson then called her back to the driver's side of the car.
As she approached, police said Wilson grabbed her wallet. The woman fought back, trying to hold onto her wallet, but police said Wilson stepped hard on the car's accelerator. The woman was dragged by the car and eventually fell before Wilson drove away.
That woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where police said she had to have surgery on her right arm and wrist where it had been broken in several places. Her elbow was also shattered, and police said she now has limited mobility in her right arm and neck.
According to court documents, police found surveillance video of the incident, and the victim was later able to identify a photo of Wilson.
A warrant was issued for Wilson's arrest and the Louisville Metro Police Department took him into custody Thursday night. He's charged with first-degree Robbery and first-degree Assault.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
