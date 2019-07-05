LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while three children were inside.
Police say it happened at 4:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July at a home on Rodman Street, near Iowa Avenue, in south Louisville.
Police say 61-year-old Kevin Madison intentionally started fires at both the front and back doors of the home.
According to police, these were the only entrances and exits to the home, and there were two adults and three children inside at the time the fires were set.
Police said all five had to get out of the house by running through flames at the front door.
Madison also slashed three tires on his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. Witnesses say they saw his vehicle down the street during the fire -- and police say he returned to the scene during the investigation.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and several counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
