LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges more than a year after police say he severely beat a then-6-year-old boy.
According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Dec. 12, 2018. Police say 29-year-old James Cochran punched the boy, the child of his then-girlfriend, in the face.
He then allegedly beat the child on his back and legs with a belt.
The boy was taken to the hospital. Police say he suffered swelling and bruising around his left eye, scratches and marks on his neck, bruising and swelling to his lower back overlying his kidneys and several marks on both legs.
A warrant was issued for Cochran's arrest on March 1, 2019, and he was taken into custody on March 10, 2020. He's charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
