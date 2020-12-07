LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl he met on social media.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Jerry Tyson III knew the girl was underage when they met online. Police say the two were soon in "constant communication" via phone calls and text messages.
On Oct. 22, police say the girl asked Tyson to pick her up at her home. He did, and took her her to a home in Louisville, where the pair engaged in sexual relations, according to an arrest warrant.
At one point during their communications, police say Tyson texted the girl and promised to bring her marijuana.
He also texted another female and asked if she wanted to join the pair in a sexual act, police say.
Tyson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday. He's charged with third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy and engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.