LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he walked up to a woman he didn't know in Iroquois Park and sexually abused her.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were sent to Amphitheater Road, near the Iroquois Amphitheater, Just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, after someone reported trouble at that location.
When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Yasir Mohamed with both of his arms wrapped around a woman, according to an arrest report. Police say when he saw the officers, he released her and started to walk away.
The woman told officers she was walking in the park when Mohamed walked up to her and started talking to her. She said that, despite the fact that he did not even know her, Mohamed grabbed her hand and tried to get her to touch him sexually. According to the woman, he then grabbed her from behind and fondled her sexually. At this point, she said she told him stop and that she had to leave to do chores. That's when, she said, he grabbed her from behind and held her, refusing to let her leave.
Police say someone else at the park saw Mohamed fondling the woman and holding her while she appeared "scared and frozen."
When confronted, Mohamed admitted to trying to get the woman to touch him sexually, and to holding her after she told him to stop, according to the arrest report.
Mohamad was taken into custody and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Monday afternoon.
