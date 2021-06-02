LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a man who tried to sexually assault, choke and kidnap a woman while she was mowing the grass at her home.
According to court documents, 59-year-old Keith Grinstead broke into the woman's locked home while she was doing yard work.
As she was mowing, Grinstead allegedly came out of her front door, wrapped his arm around her neck and started choking her. Police say the woman doesn't know if she blacked out, but says she can remember Grinstead fondling her sexually and trying to drag her back inside her home.
She was eventually able to get away and ran across the street to call police. As she was running, she says she noticed that her front door -- which had previously been locked -- was open.
When officers arrived, they searched her home, but could not find Grinstead. According to court documents, they did find a flannel shirt on the kitchen counter with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine wrapped up inside it. Police say they also found a knife and a pair of scissors next to the shirt. A liquor bottle was also found, police say.
According to court documents, the victim was later able to identify Grinstead from a photo.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody at his Hale Avenue home late Tuesday night. He is charged with Attempted Kidnapping, second-degree Burglary, third-degree Sexual Abuse, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and first-degree Strangulation.
He was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The date and location of the incident were not immediately clear from court documents. WDRB is still working to obtain that information.
This story will be updated.
