LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a man in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood while he slept.
According to an arrest report, 26-year-old Antawon Dunn was arrested on Thursday night.
Police say he admitted to shooting and killing 65-year-old Aaron Baker while he was asleep in a vehicle.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the shooting was reported on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11:45 a.m. on Central Avenue, near Colorado Avenue.
Police say they found Baker dead inside a vehicle at that location.
According to the arrest report, police identified Dunn as the suspect, and when confronted, Dunn admitted to shooting and killing Baker. The arrest report indicates that the shooting took place just after 6 a.m., hours before Baker was found.
Dunn is charged with murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related:
- Coroner identifies 65-year-old man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
- Man found shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.